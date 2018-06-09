There’s seemingly no end in sight for Central Texas heat.
“Dry and hot” are two words the National Weather Service has used to characterize recent weather in Killeen. Not included in that description? Rain.
Little to no precipitation has brought prolonged, “abnormally hot” drought conditions to Killeen. Rain, of course, could alleviate these conditions, but the NWS doesn’t predict substantial precipitation any time soon.
Temperatures will likely rise sometime next week, according to the NWS, and so will the heat index. Conditions could feel as high as 102 degrees by Wednesday.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 95 and a low of 75.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 96 with a low of 74.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 97 with a low of 74.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 96 with a low of 74.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 5 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
