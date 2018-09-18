A planned $238-million, 3,750-home subdivision on Killeen’s southern outskirts could finally see new rooftops in the next 12 months — four years after the development was first approved by two Bell County voters.
On Wednesday, the five-member board of directors for the Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2 approved a fiscal 2019 property tax rate of 95 cents per $100 of taxable value assessed.
Josh Welch, vice president of development for WB Development, which is building out the subdivision, said the tax rate was set with the intention of putting up homes in the coming fiscal year. Welch said there has not been any land cleared yet at the site southwest of Chaparral and Featherline roads.
“There has not been any dirt moved or building progress on site,” Welch said in an email. “Right now it is still in the planning and design phase.”
The municipal utility district, also known as Turnbo Ranch, was approved by two second-cousins of developer Bruce Whitis, owner of WB Development, in a November 2014 general election ballot. Those two voters, John Cunningham and Ryan Watson, also approved the district’s board of directors, which includes former Killeen Mayor Tim Hancock, former Killeen City Councilman Otis Evans, Killeen Realtor Miguel A. Diaz, Copperas Cove contractor Jason Dewald and Nathan Reding, a Cove teacher.
According to the Texas Water Code, which governs the creation and operation of municipal utility districts, all of those actions were legal.
In 2013, the Killeen City Council approved a consent agreement between the city and developer in a 4-3 vote to give the green light on the project. In that agreement, the city agreed to improve city infrastructure leading to the project with some reimbursement from the developer. The developer also agreed to expand some of the district’s road and sewer infrastructure and conform to city demands on home construction materials.
Councilmen Jonathan Okray, Terry Clark and Steve Harris — who currently sits on the council — voted against the agreement.
As its own taxing entity, the district can levy property taxes on homes within its boundaries to pay for sewer and road infrastructure capital costs that are initially paid through floated debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.