Killeen residents can expect hot, muggy weather with chances of rain this week as a “tropical surge” meanders through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Today, chances of rain will peak at 20 percent with a high of 92 degrees and a low of 74.
Starting Monday, chances of rain will fluctuate as high as 40 percent with temperatures capped at 90 degrees on Wednesday.
“These are mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and we’re not expecting them to be severe,” said meteorologist Dennis Cain with NWS.
Cain said high humidity throughout the week will mostly neutralize the slight drop in temperature.
“That’s the downside of the lower temperatures is the humidity will be there — so it will still feel bad,” Cain said.
On Monday, the high will be 89 degrees with a low of 72.
On Tuesday, the high will be 87 degrees with a low of 73. Rain chances will slightly decrease to 30 percent.
On Wednesday, the high will be 90 degrees with a low of 73 as rain chances bump back up to 40 percent.
Cain said the rain chances will likely stay steady until Saturday, when they begin to drop back off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.