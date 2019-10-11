A multi-vehicle wreck is stalling traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Belton. At least four vehicles were involved in the wreck shortly before 8 this morning near the George Wilson Road overpass.
Traffic in the eastbound lanes was backed up to the Nolanville Hill area.
