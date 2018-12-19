Nearly 30 candidates have submitted applications for the position of Killeen Animal Services director, and the Killeen Police Department hopes to have the position filled soon after the holidays.
“The final selection has not been made,” said Alex Gearhart, a commander with KPD. “We are looking into backgrounds for finalists at this point and there will most likely be follow up interviews.”
Gearhart said 29 applications for the position has been submitted so far, and preliminary interviews have been conducted for the position.
The position of Animal Services director has been vacant since Feb. 2017, after the previous director retired from the position. Since then, KPD Lt. Tony McDaniel has been serving as the interim director while the police department prepared to post the job opening on the city website, which it did in the fall of 2018.
The police department was still accepting applications for the position as of Wednesday afternoon.
