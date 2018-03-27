An evening fire left one home badly damaged in Lampasas, according to a news release issued by the city.
Multiple service crews, including the Lampasas Fire Department and Lampasas Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3000 block of Farm-to-Market 2313 to a reported structure fire around 6 p.m. Monday. When the firefighters arrived, they found the structure fully involved, according to the report.
The Lampasas Fire Department reportedly took command of the scene and the fire was declared under control by 7:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene until 10:51 p.m.
The Lampasas Fire Marshal's Office will be overseeing the investigation.
