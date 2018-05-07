The May 5 municipal election is over, but there is only one week of breathing room before early voting starts for May 22 runoff elections.
Multiple races did not offer a clear winner in the March 6 primary election, which meant many of them headed into runoffs.
Early voting is May 14-18.
A runoff occurs when no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes cast, so the top two candidates face off in a second race at a later date, which the state of Texas set as May 22 this year.
Winners of the runoff will advance to the Nov. 6 general election.
For more information on the races, as well as early voting times and locations, see Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald. The information at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics will be updated regularly.
State
Perhaps the biggest race in the area, House District 54, is one of the many races heading to a May runoff. Incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, will be facing off against newcomer Brad Buckley. Cosper received 4,472 votes — or 44.56 of the ballots — to Buckley’s 4,173 votes, 41.58 percent. Larry Smith came in third and will not be part of the runoff.
Cosper, a first-time state representative and former mayor of Killeen, faced Buckley, a veterinarian and former Killeen school district board member, and Smith, a retired Army captain and contractor.
The Republican nominee will go on to face Democrat Kathy Richerson, who ran unopposed, in the Nov. 6 general election.
U.S. District 31
Two Democrats will go to a runoff election May 22 in the hope of facing eight-term U.S. District 31 Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, who won his primary in a landslide.
District 31 encompasses a section of the Interstate 35 corridor, Killeen and most of Fort Hood.
Democrat Mary Jennings “M.J.” Hegar, of Cedar Park, an Air Force veteran and author, received the largest cut of the electorate among the group of four challengers with 13,848 votes, or 44.9 percent.
Hegar will face off against Dr. Christine Eady Mann of Cedar Park, a family physician, who finished in March with 10,340 votes, or 33.5 percent.
U.S. District 25
Two Austin Democrats in the runoff will vie for the nomination to run against incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who was unopposed in March’s primary.
Criminal defense attorney Chris Perri — one of five Democrats in the primary — received the most votes with 13,896, or 32.8 percent of the electorate.
Attorney and medical professional Julie Oliver took second with 11,220 votes, or 26.5 percent.
Bell County
The race for Bell County commissioner Precinct 2 will also see a runoff election.
Republican incumbent Tim Brown will face Bobby Whitson in the May 22 election. Brown received 44.46 percent of the vote while Whitson received 33.23 percent.
Brown has been a county commissioner for six terms. He blamed leadership at the Texas Legislature for a large amount of unfunded mandates.
He said in an interview with the Herald in March that county growth, road maintenance, restricting the size of county government and unfunded mandates from the state are among his top priorities.
Whitson is the president of the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, and said that his experience as a banker gives him a unique vantage point.
Coryell County
There were several close races in the county in March, and three went into the runoff election.
The county judge, district clerk and county treasurer races all have runoffs.
In the county judge race, Janice Gray had 1,135 votes or 23.22 percent and will face a runoff against Roger Miller, who had 1,105 votes of 22.6 percent.
The district clerk race is another that will see a runoff election. Becky Moore achieved 48.55 percent or 2,270 votes and will run against Jeremy Pruitt, who had 24.66 percent or 1,153 votes.
The third runoff election will be for county treasurer. Randi McFarlin received 1,749 votes, or 38.04 percent of the total. Cindy Hitt came in a close second, with 35.82 percent, or 1,647 votes.
Lampasas County
Three Lampasas races will also be facing runoffs. Still to be decided are Republican nominations for district judge, Precinct 2 county commissioner and district clerk.
Larry W. Allison and Randy Hoyer will compete in a runoff election for the county judge’s seat. Allison received 43.09 percent of vote with 1,374 votes, and Hoyer got 42.18 percent with 1,345 votes.
Jamie Smart and Ron Farr will have a runoff election for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat. Smart pulled 38.9 percent of ballots with 473 votes, and Farr got 32.57 percent with 396 votes.
Edith Wagner Harrison and Trina Wykes Hudson will compete in a runoff election for the position of district clerk.
Harrison drew 35.5 percent of the vote with 1,103 votes, and Hudson got 32.28 percent with 1,003 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.