HARKER HEIGHTS – The dining room table is plastered with party supplies, joyful children’s laughter coming from the next room, the family dogs barking in the back yard – the McKeels seem to have a life like many others. But their story is different because of a tragic accident.
In January 2012, pregnant Erica McKeel was on her way to work in Richmond Hill, Georgia, when a distracted driver caused a frontal collision. While her injuries remained minor, her unborn son Murphy suffered life-threatening injuries inside her womb – yet to be discovered by doctors.
After three weeks of bedrest and an emergency C-section, doctors realized how much damage was done.
“Murphy had swallowed blood during the accident and it had clotted in his throat. He also had a brain bleed on each side and in the back,” EricaMcKeel says.
Murphy fought for three more weeks until he passed away only two hours after being baptized in the hospital.
“The doctors had told us that if he had lived, he would have been in a vegetative state,”says McKeel. She is sitting on her couch in the living room, telling her story with tears in her eyes.
Despite the tragic consequences for the McKeel family, the accident had only minor legal repercussions for the other driver.
“He doesn’t know if he was texting or talking on his phone but … at that time texting and driving wasn’t against the law in Georgia,”McKeel says.
However, the family decided to drop all civil charges on the condition he would conduct a driver safety course.
“When he came and apologized you could tell it was sincere,” says McKeel. “My heart broke for him. He knew what he had done and that was way more punishment that the court system was going to give him.”
Struggling with her grief, McKeel met many inspiring people through the support group The Compassionate Friends.
“They did all these wonderful things in honor of their children,took a terrible thing and madesomething positive out of it,” she says.
Something she wanted to accomplish for herself in memory of son Murphy.
“It started with random acts of kindness on his birthday. We took snacks and cupcakes to the nurses in a local NICU, … paid for someone’s parking or gave a big tip,” says McKeel.
But the McKeels wanted to do more. Since they were never able to celebrate their son’s birthday, they wanted to help celebrate the birthdays of children in need.
“As a mother that lost a child your worst fear is that your child is forgotten. You want them to make an impact,”McKeel says.
The family decided to collect reusable party supplies to provide foster homes with birthday boxes.
“There are these little children – no matter how bad their day, their week, their month is – they have that moment of happiness and get the chance to just be happy kids like they deserve,” she says.“We just want to let them know that someone loves them.”
McKeel is currently working with three foster homes in New Jersey but would like to help locally as well.
“I hope that we can continue the work we have started and bring birthday love to some of the local children in foster care,” she says.
The party boxes reach from sports and princess themes to characters like Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.
However, the McKeel’s also want to raise awareness.
“Through those boxes we get to educate people on distracted driving,”McKeel says. “Whether it is your phone or your kid in the back seat asking you for a sippy cup. We’ve all done it. We’re all guilty. I just want people to limit the distractions the best they can because there is a life on the line.”
More information on how to donate party supplies can be found on the Murphy’s Missions Facebook page.
“Each time someone donates it feels like a long-distance hug. I hope the children in foster care feel the same way when they celebrate their birthday,” says McKeel.
While the McKeels won’t be able to celebrate a birthday with Murphy, he plays a constant role in their everyday life. Murphy’s sisters Fiona and Darby, who never had the chance to meet their big brother, help packing his birthday boxes to make his memory matter even more.
