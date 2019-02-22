The Killeen Branch NAACP will host the 46th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on March 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This year’s theme is “We Can’t Rest Now; Too Much is At Stake.”
The guest speaker is Colette Pierce Burnette, president of Huston-Tillotson University.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m., with program beginning at 7 p.m. The night’s festivities include the awarding of scholarships to graduating seniors from Killeen and Copperas Cove school districts. For more information, contact Killeen Branch NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
