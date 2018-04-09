About 40 residents were in attendance Monday at a forum for local, state and national candidates’ sponsored by the Killeen chapter of the NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 4535.
The forum took an approach different from normal: Residents were given an opportunity to speak with each of the candidates for five minutes in a “speed dating” format, giving everyone an opportunity to get their election- and candidate-specific questions answered.
The forum included candidates for Killeen City Council’s three at-large seats, Killeen mayor, Harker Heights City Council and Killeen Independent School District Board of trustees. All of those races will be decided May 5.
The forum also invited candidates for Texas House District 54 and U.S. Congressional District 25, which covers parts of west Killeen, Lampasas and Copperas Cove. Both of those races have runoff elections for the Republican and Democratic nominations, respectively, May 22.
Rosa Lewis, a Killeen resident, was on hand to get a better look at the 12 candidates for Killeen council. Lewis said she was concerned about having more police on the streets and more activities for city children.
“I vote my heart,” she said. “Getting a chance to say hello and get a feel for these folks means a lot to me.”
The candidates who were in attendance, by election, were:
Killeen City Council — Incumbent Gregory Johnson, incumbent Juan Rivera, Patsy Bracey, Mellisa Brown, Bruce Bynum, Den’Mica Eugene, Leo Gukeisen, Tolly James Jr., Hugh “Butch” Menking, Brockley Moore, Placidio J. Rivera, and Kenny Wells.
Killeen mayor — Mayor Jose Segarra, Hal Butchart, Arturo Cortez, Jimmy Parker, and Holly Teel.
Harker Heights City Council — Jeff Orlando and Michael Blomquist.
KISD board of trustees — Minerva Trujillo and Lan Carter.
Texas House District 54 — Dr. Brad Buckley.
U.S. District 25 — Representatives from Julie Oliver and Chris Perri.
Texas House District 54 Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, was not in attendance.
Raul Villaronga, secretary of LULAC Council 4345, said it was crucial for all area voters to understand the importance of local races on their lives and — perhaps most importantly — their pocketbooks.
“These are the people closest to you and, believe it or not, they have a big effect on what’s in your pocket,” he said.
Early voting for the May 5 election begins April 23 and ends May 2.
Early voting in the May 22 runoff election begins May 14 and ends May 18.
For more information, visit www.kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
5 minutes to size up the candidates? Splinter group politics on display. WTF?
