Killeen Branch no. 6189 of the NAACP hosted a free seminar on home buying, money management and banking Thursday at the Killeen Community Center.
Mayor Jose Segarra issued opening remarks to the crowd of about 30. He commented on the current state of the housing market in Killeen, saying there are currently more buyers than there is home inventory.
The local NAACP branch recruited speakers to give information on the topics that were presented. The speakers at the seminar were Cinda Hayward, the community development administrator for the city of Killeen; Ron Jupiter, division leader for Primerica in Harker Heights; Jolene O’Hanlon, a representative from PenFed Credit Union; and Danny Reyna, a loan officer with Veterans United Home Loans.
The first presentation by Hayward covered first-time home buying and the programs the City of Killeen offers. Hayward mentions a first-time homebuyer assistance program as well as a home repair program.
The second presentation by Jupiter was about how money works. Jupiter spoke about compound interest, cash flow and interest.
“We can make a generational change if we understand how money works,” Jupiter said during his presentation.
The third presentation by O’Hanlon covered the programs and benefits offered for members of PenFed Credit Union.
The final presentation by Reyna was about Veterans Administration home loans. He discussed the process for qualifying for a VA home loan. He also clarified many common misconceptions about VA home loans.
Killeen citizen Gloria Pierson thought the most beneficial part of the seminar was the presentation about the VA loans.
“Even though I have a VA loan, I still learned a lot,” Pierson said after the seminar.
The local chapter strives to host these seminars on a regular basis. The next seminar is projected to be in September at the Killeen Community Center.
