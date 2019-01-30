The local chapter of the NAACP will be holding a special birthday celebration Feb. 8 in honor of the national organization’s 110th birthday.
“We will be Celebrating the Life of the NAACP as we turn 110 Years Old,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP branch, said.
The organization was founded Feb. 12, 1909, in New York City.
The local birthday event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greater Peace Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen.
