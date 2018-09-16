The Killeen Police Department said there was no new information in a narcotics investigation Saturday that led to around 50 people being evacuated from their homes due to a “strong odor.”
The majority of Connell Drive was evacuated and closed off Saturday after police who responded to a narcotics call noticed a strong odor of what was believed to be acetone coming from a residence in the 1200 block of Connell Drive. Police quickly evacuated residents to the Bob Gilmore Center at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
According to a post made on the KPD Facebook page, Killeen Fire Department and HAZMAT Team were notified and dispatched to the area and remained there throughout the day. Responders eventually determined that the smell was caused from a ruptured fuel tank of a vehicle containing old fuel.
KPD said there was no danger to the community from the odor.
Acetone is a chemical that can be used in the manufacture of drugs.
