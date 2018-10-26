A meet-and-greet will be held Nov. 3 with NASCAR driver Joey Logano at Planet Fitness of Killeen, the fitness club announced in a press release.
The celebration of the newly renovated club will offer free food, music and giveaways. Local food trucks will attend, according to the release, and Planet Fitness is providing free entrees from any food truck for all who attend.
The event is being held outside of the newly renovated Planet Fitness club located at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by 101.5 US Country, a local Killeen radio station.
Free Planet Fitness gear will be distributed, and guests will have the chance to win cash prizes and signed items from Logano throughout the event.
On Nov. 4, Logano will be in Fort Worth competing at Texas Motor Speedway and is making a special trip the day before the race to meet fans, take pictures and sign autographs.
Recent renovations to the club cost more than $300,000 in upgrades, according to the release. They include a new PF Black Card Spa with an upgraded lounge, Hydromassage loungers and a new “Total Body Enhancement” machine that energizes customers pre-workout and provides relaxation post-workout. In addition, the club will feature new equipment, including a TRX Suspension Training area, water rowers, hand bikes and more.
