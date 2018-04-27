The U.S. Congress has designated the first Thursday in May as an annual National Day of Prayer.
This year marks the 67th annual Day of Prayer, which will be observed next week.
The theme for the 2018 NDP is Pray for America — UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3, challenging people to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
President Donald Trump and all 50 governors are signing proclamations designating May 3 as a day of prayer, and requesting that people of all faiths pray for the nation.
It is expected that more than 2 million people will be participating in some 50,000 public prayer gatherings around the nation, including a
televised prayer event at the Cannon Building in Washington, D.C.
In the greater Fort Hood area, prayer activities will begin Saturday, with a motorcycle prayer ride, followed by the NDP kickoff Citywide Prayer and Worship service at Agape Church of God in Christ.
Various prayer events will then take place Thursday, the official observance of the 2018 National Day of Prayer. Folks will be able to choose times and locations that best suit their schedules.
Some of the prayer events will include a free meal or snack.
Residents are invited to attend a noon event close to them, as well as one of the regional evening events.
This year, there will be an evening celebration at First United Methodist Church in Nolanville, and another at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Dan Galanffy is the Killeen-area National Day of Prayer coordinator.
