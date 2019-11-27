Museum

The National Mounted Warrior Museum near Fort Hood’s main gate is slated to be built in 2022.

 Courtesy Image

The National Mounted Warrior Foundation will receive a $50,000 donation to help the funding of the construction of the organization’s new museum at Fort Hood.

Firebird Targets is making the $50,000 donation through a partnership with the National Mounted Warrior Foundation, according to a news release from the foundation.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.