Neighborhoods across the area will be partying tonight as part of an annual National Night Out celebration.
Each year, police departments nationwide organize events designed to encourage communities to come together, as well as educate residents about crime and drug prevention.
Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on exterior lights and spend time with neighbors.
From 6 to 9 p.m. today, neighborhoods in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights will be hosting block parties with activities for children and adults.
Killeen officials provided a list of block parties and encouraged residents to find the party nearest them.
- 305 West Elm (Southern Hills Mobile Home Park) from 6 to 8 p.m.
- 1103 East Avenue E
- 731 Wolf
- 2909 Lake Road (Girl Scout building)
- 1002 Jeffries (Anderson Chapel)
- 410 East Gemini
- 4912 Platinum
- 1106-A Conner Court
- 4400 The Searchers
- 2207 Ledgestone
- 4403 Beach Ball Drive
- 800 North 46th (Northcliff Duplexes)
- 912 Highland Avenue
- Shofner and Sixth
- 2118 Hidden Hill
- 5401 Sydney Harbour
- 5310 Daybreak
- Castelton and Greyfriar
- 314 Todd (Simmonsville Church)
- 110 South 38th (Lakewood MHP)
- 2803 Derby
- 2302 Waterfall
- 3806 Sunflower
- 206 Cobblestone
- 1505 Trimmier (Southside Church)
- 2710 Cunningham (Bridgemoor Apartment)
- 6008 Mosaic
- 458 Turkey Trot (Abiding Savior)
- 6702 Cool Creek
- 1813 Gautier
- 890 Llewelyn
- 703 Illinois
- 4000 Ambrose Drive
- 8923 Viewpark
- 3001 Zephyr
- 9702 Glynhill Court
- Lakeview Loop from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- 501 West Central Texas Expressway (Stonehill Apartments)
- 301 Wolf (Veterans of Foregin Wars Post 9192)
- 2201 Lava Lane
Nolanville will host a block party from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the new Mary Marie Multi-use Center, at 100 Gold Star Avenue in Monarch Park.
Fort Hood will celebrate National Night out Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.