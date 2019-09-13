The 36th annual National Night Out will take place Oct. 1 in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
The purpose of National Night Out is to, “(1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back,” according to a news release sent by Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
