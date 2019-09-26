joker threat

This release was sent to Fort Sill, OK on Monday. Chris Grey, the chief of public affairs for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, said the reference to the Travis County Sheriff's Office should have said the original information came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A document prepared at a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma says officials have been alerted to “disturbing” online chatter about a potential mass shooting threat at a theater during next week’s release of the movie “Joker,” but it references no specific location.

Television station KSWO in Lawton, Okla., reports criminal intelligence officials at Fort Sill received an intelligence bulletin warning about a possible shooting on Oct. 4.

