A year ago, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. The act honors the sacrifices of American soldiers and their families during the period of the Vietnam War while designating every March 29 — the date of departure of United States military personnel from Vietnam in 1975 — as National Vietnam Veterans Day.
Local cities will celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day on Thursday.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000 will host a commemorative breakfast starting at 9 a.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The guest speaker for the event will be state Rep. Hugh D. Shine, a retired Army colonel. The cost is $7 per ticket. For more information, call 254-466-3441 or 254-368-0993.
“Rep. Shine has done a really good job representing veterans,” said Harry Luther, past president of Chapter 1000.
Chapter member Victor Wiggins said “issues important to veterans … like agent orange, mental health, and veteran’s benefits” are important to Vietnam veterans and organizations give veterans a voice.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center staff will host a cookout from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.
The park is at 400 Millers Crossing. In case of inclement weather, the cookout will be at the Killeen Heights Vet Center, 302 Millers Crossing, suite 4.
The event is free and open to the public, although the focus is on Vietnam War veterans and their families. For more information, call the Vet Center at 254-953-7100.
Tiffany Brown, a program support assistant with the vet center since 2010, said the picnic is “to welcome home Vietnam Veterans who did not get a proper welcome home.”
Brown, who served in Iraq, said she was welcomed home after each tour in Iraq, and veterans feel it is important to give back to Vietnam-era veterans who did so much to “push for veterans issues like VA benefits.”
The cookout will honor veterans and their families with commemorations, pins and bumper stickers. Last year’s 50th anniversary Vietnam event hosted by the Vet Center saw a tremendous turnout, and officials are expecting good attendance this year, too.
Lampasas
All Vietnam-era veterans who served in the U.S. military, including the Coast Guard, between November 1955 and May 1975, whether you served in Vietnam or not, are invited to be awarded the commemoration certificate and pin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War (if not already received) at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Old Middle School Cafeteria at 199 N. Main St., in Lampasas.
For more information, email Don Nicholas at don.nicholas@mail.house.gov no later than midnight tonight to participate in the Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony.
