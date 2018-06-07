The Pop Up Comedy Series returns to Killeen this month with performances from one of the Original Kings of Comedy DL Hughley and “Funniest Serviceman in America” Gary Owen.
Both shows will be at the Killeen Arts and Activity Center at 801 N. Fourth St.
The Pop Up Comedy Series, which started in Killeen, is now a nationally recognized comedy show that looks to bring big name comedians to markets that wouldn’t usually see them in.
Hughley is currently on tour with the Comedy Get Down Tour alongside Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez and Eddie Griffin.
The comedian’s ninth stand-up comedy special is now on Showtime. He is known for being astute and politically savvy with his comedic style.
The shows include a live DJ and provides the chance for local comedians to showcase their skills on a larger platform, according to Pop Up Series producer Chenell Hickey.
“Everybody has to start somewhere, why not give the home-city talent some love,” Hickey said.
Owen has started in big screen comedies like “Think Like a Man” and was last seen in the Universal comedy “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.
He will perform June 21 with a 7:30 p.m. show currently scheduled and a 9:30 p.m. show in the works.
The earlier performance will also be live recorded for a comedy special that will give “a glimpse of what the Pop Up Comedy Series is.”
As one of the first comedy shows filmed for the Pop Up Comedy Series Hickey noted, “It only feels right ... filming here because it started here.”
Tickets are on sale at hitm.seatengine.com or charge by phone at 310-596-0500.
General admission is $50 for the Hughley shows. VIP tickets, including a meet and greet, are available for the 9:30 p.m. show for $65.
Owen general admission tickets are available for $35 with VIP, including meet and greet, available for $45.
Whether you take your favorite guy out for Father’s Day or plan a night out to enjoy some comedy, Hickey said “the biggest thing you can take away from this is that nobody will walk away disappointed.”
