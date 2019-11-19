BLORA Lights-6.jpg

Bright, green cacti stand among the light displays at BLORA this holiday season.

 Karin Markert

BLORA’s Nature in Lights display will be open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 15 to Jan. 5 at 7999 Sparta Road, Fort Hood, near Belton. Over 125 lighting displays stretch throughout the park’s 5.5-mile driving route, open to the public. Admission for cars, minivans, and pickups are $20 per vehicle; passenger vans, limos, and RVs are $35; and passenger buses are $80. Pictures with Santa, concessions, and arts and crafts vendors at Santa’s Depot and Santa’s Village will be available Friday through Sunday Nov. 15 to 17, Thursdays through Sundays Nov. 21 to Dec. 8, and nightly Dec. 12 to 24.

