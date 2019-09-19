No family members are expected to attend the funeral of a Navy veteran scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The unaccompanied burial is for Mark Lyle Walker, a former petty officer third class who worked as a sonar technician on a submarine in the Navy. according to a release from the Texas Veterans Land Board.
