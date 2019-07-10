Registration filled up in three days for Royce O’Neale’s youth basketball camp taking place later this month at Harker Heights High School.
Royce O’Neale is currently a small forward for the Utah Jazz and a graduate from Harker Heights High School. “He plays for the Utah Jazz. Me and his dad played college ball together, and this was pretty much a kid that we raised in the neighborhood,” said Harker Heights High basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt.
The camp will be at Harker Heights High School on July 27.
The camp has been talked about being held for years, but this was the year they decided to host the first one.
“It’s always been something we talked about. He’s different because he’s my best friend’s son and I told him he should host his own camp while he was playing overseas,” Bobbitt said.
O’Neale would always come down to help Cory Jefferson’s camp, but the timing to host his own was just never right until now.
“We wanted to do it when he first got picked up by the Utah Jazz, but he was just getting his feet wet. We waited a little bit longer and now he’s become a fan favorite and recognizable, so that’s when we decided that this would be the first year,” Bobbitt said.
O’Neale from Heights, Cory Jefferson from Killeen, TaShawn Thomas from Killeen, DJ Stephens from Killeen and a member of the Utah Jazz coaching staff are among the NBA players and staff that will be in attendance.
“Participants will learn fundamental basketball skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with O’Neale and other special guests,” according to a news release.
Unfortunately, there are no spots left for the camp. All of the spots were filled in roughly three days. “None. There are no spots left. Registration went live late on July 3, and (O’Neale’s) mom emailed me Saturday the 6th and said it was filled up,” Bobbitt said.
Bobbitt is not in charge of the event, but he will be there helping and he wants this camp to show that athletes from the Killeen area can make something of themselves.
“We really have an opportunity to just showcase basketball and a lot of the guys have taken the tutelage we have given them and made it to the top,” Bobbitt said.
