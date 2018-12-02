The second annual Military Moms and BRATZ Ball was Saturday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
About 110 guests in military dress uniforms and ball attire attended to enjoy special performances, music, dancing, refreshments, and socializing under the theme of “Winter Wonderland–Celebrating Winter Around the Globe.”
Tables with coloring books, inflatable decorations, balloons, an Olaf character from the popular Disney film, “Frozen”; Christmas trees; designated holiday and event photo spots; give-away bags; a table showcasing Camouflaged Sisters books; “decorate your own cupcake” activities; a candy buffet; a cash bar; a picture slideshow; food performances by the C.E. Ellison High School Junior ROTC color guard, musician JC Stringz, and the Southern Blazin Belles dance group; and more were featured at the event.
The past two years, the BRATZ Ball has been held to acknowledge the unique relationship between military service members and their children.
“BRATZ” is a play on the iconic name for children of service members —”military brat” — and is an acronym for Bold and Brave, Resilient and Responsible, Amazing and Adaptable, Tolerant and True, and Zealous.
The BRATZ in attendance took part in a tribute to fallen soldiers and received a certificate commemorating their service as military BRATZ.
“I wanted to create something where we could celebrate along side our children. I wanted the children to see some of our honor, some of our tradition, and some of the things we would do at a military ball,” said active-duty service member, event founder and Silent No MoreCamouflaged Sisters co-author, Monique “Mojo” Jones.
Jones traveled from South Korea where she is currently stationed to attend the event. She said she was inspired to create the BRATZ Ball after having to encounter the difficult possibility of having to leave her daughter behind when given orders to South Korea, where it was likely that her daughter would not be permitted to go.
Last year ,the BRATZ Ball was in San Antonio with 250 guests. The event will continue to revolve around the United States to different military communities. Go to www.mojonesonline.com and www.camouflagedsisters.org/ for more information.
For more on the BRATZ Ball, read Wednesday’s Fort Hood Herald.
