AUSTIN — It’s 4 a.m. on a Wednesday morning inside Gym One in Austin and Killeen powerlifter Robin Parsons is hitting the weights on a mission.
“We still live in a society where women are told that we shouldn’t have muscle or physical strength because we would look like a man. I hate that thought process. It doesn’t matter what anyone says — you can be strong, have muscles, and still be sexy,” she said with a smile.
Last Saturday, the 35-year-old competed in her first powerlifting competition at the United States Powerlifting Association Texas State Championships in Austin and earned first place.
“The main motivation was myself. To be able to look back see how far I came and overcome the obstacles I faced, that’s motivation,” Parsons said.
In 2014, Parsons weighed 270 pounds and found it hard to sleep at night with trouble breathing.
She took the route to better herself and started her fitness journey walking a mile everyday for 30 days and changing her eating habits.
“It was something that I could commit to and it didn’t cost me anything. My problem was I didn’t stick to it and after five tries, I finally decided to be committed to it. I lost a 100 pounds in a year and 35 pounds six months after that,” she said.
Parsons showcased her fitness journey through social media, specifically through a Facebook page called Ladies Destined for Change. The page currently has more than 5,000 members.
Around 2017, Parsons had her eye on a new goal to continue her fitness goals by becoming a powerlifter. Within six months of making her decision she paired with coach Nicole Gonzales, who according to Parsons, “made so many Texas state records and even nationals herself.”
“She knows her skill very well. She was definitely worth the hunt to find,” Parsons said.
The response from family and friends was well received.
Parsons, a Nichiren Buddhist, says she has “a body of a Buddha” and treats it as such.
Her normal day consist of starting with morning prayers along with oatmeal and protein powder, a whole banana, handful of dried fruit with nuts and two egg whites. On her training days with Gonzales, she travels from Killeen to Austin, three times a week.
“I still end the day the same way though, go to work and talk about insurance all day. Then when I get off work I normally just relax when I get home … finish the day with my evening buddhist prayers,” she said.
Her next competition is the Gods of Iron in Austin, which is slated for September.
“No matter what, never give up. People will always criticize you and what you want to do. Don’t let the negativity sway you from accomplishing your goal. You can do it! It’s hard work, but you can do it! As long as you keep standing up and fight, you will win,” she advised.
