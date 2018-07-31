HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights city leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new spay and neuter clinic and expansion of the Pet Adoption Center Clinic on Tuesday.
Located in the 400 block of Indian Trail, the newly expanded facility includes a sterilization clinic, free-roam cat rooms and secure puppy kennels.
“We can get more done now,” said Finni Ditt, a long-time volunteer with the adoption center, of the expansion.
The project was a community effort as Assistant City Manager Patricia Brunson noted that Alberta Barrett, the city financial director, kept the project on budget and the Department of Parks & Recreation contributed to the outdoor landscaping of the facility.
Donations also contributed to the expansion and helped with the purchase of new cages in the kitten quarantine area of the clinic.
The expansion project was presented to the council for support three years ago but construction officially began in January of this year before being completed in July.
“It’s important to help make the city as no-kill as possible,” said Councilman John Reider, who was on the council when the project was approved in the city budget.
At the previous council meeting, the mayor and council members were given a virtual tour of the facility to which Councilman Hal Schiffman noted that the expanded facility could be a model for other adoption centers.
