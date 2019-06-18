Within the 20-item agenda at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop was the possible realignment of the Killeen Fire Department.
The human resources department is requesting changes to the current fire staffing by eliminating one fire deputy chief position and adding one assistant fire chief, according to city officials.
“Reclassifying one of the current authorized positions in the fire deputy chief rank to assistant chief by appointment will minimize fiscal impact to the allocated fire department budget. The salary of a fire deputy chief’s position will offset the assistant chief’s salary. Internal efficiencies negate any further funding to the fire department budget,” said Eva Bark, executive director of human resources.
Fire Chief Brian Brank, who presented the reclassification and new pay plan to the council alongside Bark on Tuesday night, said of the current four deputy fire chiefs; one will be appointed to the job.
The new position — which will be one rank higher from deputy fire chief — will also create a new pay rank in the department pay plan with an expected pay increase of $2,423 in fiscal year 2019, $6,752 in FY20, and $7,171 in FY21.
The expected base first-year annual salary for the assistant fire chief is $105,411. A deputy fire chief’s first-year salary is $91,292.
According to city reports, the department’s FY19 budget and future budgets will support the new position’s salary.
Currently, the department has 36 fire captains, six battalion chiefs and four deputy chiefs.
In other matters, the council was presented by the Killeen Police Department with a funding request to not exceed $50,000 for equipment and ammunition through GT Distributors Incorporated.
Police Chief Charles Kimble said the department purchases police duty gear, body armor and ammunition from the Austin based company “which is the only authorized law enforcement distributor in Texas for Vista Outdoors, the parent company of Federal Premium and Speer Ammunition.”
Kimble told the Herald that the department is currently undergoing its annual staff requalifications and the additional ammunition will support the task and day to day operations.
If approved by council next week, the ammunition will be purchased under a Texas Multiple Award Schedule contract, which is operated under the state’s comptroller office. The duty gear and body armor will be purchased under a contract through the Texas Association of School Boards Buyboard purchasing cooperative program.
Kimble said during the meeting the current fiscal year expenditures total $18,701 for ammunition and $6,908 for duty gear.
“The projected expenses include additional $20,500 for ammunition, $2,000 for duty gear, and approximately $18,600 for soft body armor. The total projected purchases from GT Distributors, Inc. for the current fiscal year will be approximately $66,709,” he said to the council.
The council will vote on both public safety requests next Tuesday during the regular council meeting.
Other topics on the agenda included six public hearings and a review of governing standards containing the Killeen City Council’s rules, protocols, procedures, policies, and expectations.
Other agenda items discussed were:
- a resolution authorizing the procurement of fleet replacement vehicles,
- a resolution renewing the investment advisory services agreement with Valley View Consulting, LLC,
- a resolution authorizing the procurement of Cisco SmartNet Services Support and Maintenance,
- a resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bell County Public Health District for a shower trailer for emergency events, and
- a resolution entering into an agreement with Infojini Temporary Employment Agency for temporary and contract personnel services.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.