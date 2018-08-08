Plans for a 179-home subdivision on Bunny Trail have been indefinitely postponed as Killeen staff negotiates with the land’s developer for road improvements to accommodate new motorists.
The Killeen City Council moved Tuesday to table a request from Reeces Creek Developer to rezone a 50-acre parcel of land on the eastern frontage of Bunny Trail at Mohawk Drive after the council expressed concern the new subdivision would add to heavy morning traffic in the area.
The new subdivision — named Goodnight Ranch Phase 14 — would generate 1,790 vehicle trips per day at full build out, according to city figures.
City planner Tony McIlwain said Tuesday the city was in negotiations with the developers to help fund construction of Mohawk Drive leading east from Bunny Trail, potentially easing traffic.
Because those negotiations are ongoing, the council opted to delay a vote on the rezoning.
The subdivision could add more homes to an area that has long been the ire of motorists during early morning commutes.
In February, residents said early morning traffic at two schools on Bunny Trail — Haynes Elementary School and Roy J. Smith Middle School — created hourslong backups for residents attempting to leave the subdivision.
“(Alamocitos Creek Drive) is the worst street in this area because there is only one main outlet,” resident Carla Ransom said in February. “We do have another new one by (Roy J. Smith Middle School), but from what I understand, it’s just as bad.”
During a joint meeting between the Killeen City Council and Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees in May, the two bodies discussed ongoing concerns over traffic in the area and a lack of sidewalks and street lighting leading up to the two facilities.
According to Killeen’s 2015 Transportation Capital Improvements Program, Mohawk Drive was envisioned to act as a new east-west corridor between Clear Creek Drive and State Highway 195 and alleviate pressure on southwest Killeen as residential development in that area continues.
The city listed Mohawk Drive construction as a “medium priority” project in its plan.
