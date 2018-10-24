City permit officials in Killeen issued 166 permits last week worth a total value of $6.52 million.
There were 37 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $5.16 million. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 24 new houses, Ashford Homes will construct five of the new homes, Precision Value Homes will build four of the new houses, Stylecraft Builders will construct two of the new houses, and both Saratoga Homes and Carothers Homes will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $177.72 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
The city will be getting a new Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins in the near future, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city.
The new business will be at 529 E. Knights Way. The issued permit is valued at $1.45 million and the business will be constructed by Riley Scott Construction. Another Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins is already under construction in Killeen on Clear Creek Road.
Harker Heights issued 25 permits last week worth a total value of $2.44 million.
There were three permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $855,200. All three of the new houses will be built by contractor D.R. Horton.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $48.35 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 36 permits last week worth a total value of $490,892.
Two of the issued permits are for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $259,116. Contractor D.R. Horton and Stylecraft Builders will each build one of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $33.26 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were issued by the city last week.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $7.44 million.
