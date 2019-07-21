A new Church’s Chicken restaurant will be coming to Killeen sometime this year, according to last week’s permit report from the city. The business will opening it’s doors at 3825 East Stan Schlueter Loop, next to Burger King and across the street from Wal-mart. The project is valued at $804,995, according to the permit. This will make the chicken chain’s third location in Killeen, following one located at 2616 E. Hwy 190 and one at 3807 W E Stan Schlueter Loop.
Church’s Chicken originally opened in 1952 in San Antonio, across the street from the Alamo. Originally called Church’s Fried Chicken To-Go, the business was started by George W. Church.
