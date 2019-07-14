The Killeen Independent School District hired a new communications officer to replace Terry Abbott, who had helped the district promote and pass its $426 million bond.
Taina Maya, a television news early morning anchor, was hired by KISD Superintendent John Craft as chief communications and marketing director and began work about a week ago while continuing to work for CBS affiliate KWTX-TV, based in Waco, as the early morning anchor.
Maya’s starting annual salary at KISD is $136,800, according to the district. Abbott’s ending annual salary was $123,201.45. He started with KISD in September 2017.
Abbott resigned in late May for personal reasons and the public information position was posted on the district website May 24 and ran to June 10, KISD officials said.
There were 25 total applicants for the position, according to Frank Crayton from KISD’s human resources department, replying to Herald questions on behalf of Superintendent Craft.
Of the 25 applicants, 12 of them were selected for the first round of interviews that were done digitally. Four of those 12 were selected for in-person interviews, Crayton said.
Maya has worked as KWTX early morning news anchor since 2011, according to the station’s website. Craft’s July 8 news release announcing Maya’s hiring listed no public information or marketing positions held by Maya. No such experience was listed on the TV website.
Abbott’s years of experience included being chief of staff for U.S. Department of Education Secretary Rod Paige; deputy commissioner for communications to the U.S. Social Security Administration; press secretary for the Houston Independent School District; chairman of Drive West Communications; the press secretary to governor of Alabama and chief communications officer for the Leander Independent School District, according to a KISD news release when Abbott was hired. At KISD, Abbott helped with the KISD bond campaign, attended numerous committee bond meetings and met with numerous civic groups. He also contributed live Twitter coverage from KISD board meetings and prepared background and current information on KISD issues.
KISD said: “It is important to note that a marketing component and oversight of KISD-TV was updated as part of the job responsibilities for this position. The new job description required a four-year college degree, which Ms. Maya holds. Mr. Abbott did not have a four-year college degree.”
KWTX did not respond to questions, including one about Maya’s salary there.
Maya declined to provide her TV salary information.
“Out of respect for my colleagues I do not feel comfortable disclosing that as there are many variables and allowances offered to broadcast journalists. No two salaries are the same,” Maya said.
Ziprecruiter, a jobs website, said average pay for an early morning anchor in this size job market was $60,000.
A new KISD teacher’s salary is $47,000, according to the district website. Public school teachers in Texas are required to have at least a bachelor’s degree. The KISD teachers’ salaries will increase 6% to 9%, Craft has said. The district’s budget on teacher salaries has not been set because the district is awaiting information on the amount of state funds it will receive.
Maya continues to work for KWTX. Her official start date at KISD was July 1 but she physically started July 8, the district said. Her contract was signed by Craft on July 10. The contract copy KISD sent to the Herald did not contain Maya’s signature but she said she signed it electronically this week. The contract sent to the Herald did not contain her job description.
“The District continues to maintain a good working relationship with KWTX. Ms. Maya is continuing to assist the station at this time by filling in as the morning anchor allowing for them to work through a transition period. Both the Chief Human Resource Officer and Superintendent approved and appreciated Ms. Maya taking this approach,” according to an emailed response from KISD.
