NOLANVILLE - The Federal Comp and Wellness clinic in Nolanville is officially open as of Tuesday. The new clinic is located off of Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville and they specialize in serving federal injured workers like postal workers who get injured on the job, VA hospital employees and some major medical, Beverly Chilton, the director of business development said. The new location is not quite set up to serve family major medical at this time, but they will get there, Chilton said.
“We opened in Nolanville because 50 percent of our patient load is from Killeen and Harker Heights, and 50 percent of our patient load is from Temple. So we wanted something that would be just a little bit more central for the patients, Chilton said.”
The grand opening for the building will take place in the beginning of July.
For more information you can call Beverly Chilton at 254-449-9099 or you can visit www.fcwtexas.com.
