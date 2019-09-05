A plan to increase the number of employees at the Killeen driver license office is underway, officials said.

The General Appropriations Act, passed during Texas’ 86th Legislative Session, took effect Sept. 1. The act provides additional funding to the Driver License Division of the Department of Public Safety. The plan is to hire additional employees for driver’s license stations, including the one in Killeen on Elms Road and the one on Fort Hood.

Killeen Driver's License Office

Christopher Chairez helps an identification related issue at the Texas Department of Public Safety building, located at 5100 W Elms Rd. in Killeen, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.