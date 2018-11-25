Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving, when most stores across the country have big sales — is no longer just held one day a year.
With the advent of online purchases and the addition of Cyber Monday, Black Friday has now become a weeklong affair, and businesses are making the most of it.
Retail giant Target started its Black Friday sales Wednesday by offering a “sneak peek” service that allowed customers to order items online Wednesday for pickup in store Thursday and Friday.
“We had over 500 orders come in before we even opened on Wednesday,” Target store manager Katrino Garcia said. “We beat last year’s sales numbers each day this year. We’ve had really good days and really good sales this weekend.”
Shoppers also said a lot of their Black Friday shopping was done online, rather than in person.
“I just stayed at home (on Black Friday) and ordered stuff from Amazon,” Anthony McCoy said. “I don’t like crowds, so we are here today to see what is left after the sales.”
McCoy was at the store with his wife and their grandson, Jason, 4, looking for a few gift ideas for Jason and other family members.
“He just turned 4 last month, so he is really into Legos and remote-controlled cars now,” McCoy said.
Other shoppers said they didn’t plan to make any big purchases over the weekend, and were instead waiting for Cyber Monday to start looking at sales.
“My in-laws came to visit for Thanksgiving, so right now we are just taking a break and getting out of the house,” shopper Jerry McGahey said, who was at the store with his wife, Rebeckah, and their daughter, Summer. “I didn’t do any shopping at all on Friday.”
“I usually do a lot of the shopping on Cyber Monday,” Rebeckah McGahey said. “I will probably check all of the big sales online Monday. I have all of (Summer’s) Christmas shopping done, so now I just need to look for everyone else.”
Garcia said the biggest sales were in the electronics and toy departments.
“On Thursday I had TVs lined up along the aisles over near the groceries, and today (Sunday) they are almost all gone,” he said. “We probably sold over 200 TVs during our Black Friday sales.”
Target is continuing its online and in-store deals during Cyber Week this week, a new sales period the store is trying this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.