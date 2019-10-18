Construction is continuing on a $2.13 million Jeep dealership on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen next door to the Freedom Jeep Chrysler dealership.
The owners, Mitch and Matt Connell, received a city permit to build the new building adjacent to their existing dealership at 3602 E. Central Texas Expressway. The new building will be an 18,000-square-foot Jeep store, including a service and parts center, at the east end of their current location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.