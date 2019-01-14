A first-time charge to the Killeen NAACP for traffic control prompted the organization to move the annual march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from downtown streets to a city park, said Killeen NAACP branch president and event organizer TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
The decision to move the march came Friday after Driver-Moultrie was informed that the city would not be able to pay to provide traffic control to block the necessary streets downtown and that the organization would have to cover that cost, which was estimated to be $1,200.
“It previous years we have always been able to hold the MLK March at no cost to us,” Driver-Moultrie said. “But when I filled out the permit request this year, the price I was quoted was $1,200, and that was unacceptable, so we had to quickly decide to move the march.”
The annual event is typically held on the streets around City Hall, 101 N. College St.
City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said “budget constraints” were responsible for the city being unable to cover those costs this year.
“The cost quoted is for police to provide traffic control due to blocking streets,” Shine said.
The city has a new Governing Standards and Expectations, which was adopted in June 2018, a document designed to serve as a reference for the city’s procedures and policies.
Within the document, the city addresses the subject of providing assistance to community organizations for special events. In section 2-80, it states that the city will support a list of 10 annual community events by providing in-kind services, provided adequate funding exists. The annual MLK March, which has been running for more than 20 years according to Driver-Moultrie, is not included on that list, while events such as the Killeen Breast Cancer 5K — which Driver-Moultrie has helped organize — did make the list, despite starting only five years ago.
“The Council-adopted Governing Standards and Expectations does list certain events that can receive in-kind support from the city,” Shine said. “I do not know why the MLK Day March was not included. If NAACP believes its event was left off in error, it can request to be added when the list is reconsidered in June by contacting the City Manager’s Office.”
Driver-Moultrie said she has already sent an email to the city requesting that the MLK Day March be added to the list.
The march will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen. Lineup for the event begins at 8:30 a.m.
A program to honor Dr. King will follow the march at 11 a.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.