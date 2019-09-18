Chaparral light

The light at the Chaparral intersection is scheduled to start working this week.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday a new traffic light at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road is now in flash mode, and is scheduled for full operation on Thursday.

The construction began on June 27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.