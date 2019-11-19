KISD Steering Committee

Members of the Bond Steering Committee listen to John Craft, the superintendent of KISD, as he begins the committee meeting at Harker Heights Elementary School on Tuesday.

 Hunter King | Herald

The potential construction projects for the proposed new school bond are growing, as is the pricetag — to as much as $343 million by estimates from Killeen ISD in a presentation during a bond steering committee meeting Tuesday.

That cost includes three new elementary schools, a new middle school, the construction of a new Peebles Elementary School and Harker Heights Elementary School and athletic stadium improvements at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.