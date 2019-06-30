BELTON — Hilltop Recovery Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit, recently relocated to the Bell County area with a mission to help struggling young women realize their value and God-given talents through support, servant leadership and structure.
Executive Director Tanya Croft said the ministry was founded in 2012 in Kaufman, and was created to be a refuge for women from all crises, including addiction. Hilltop originally served as a resource center and restoration home.
In 2018, the ministry was scaled back as its founders were approaching retirement.
“In January (2019) they decided it was time to retire from ministry,” said Croft, who worked alongside the founders in Kaufman. “So instead of closing the doors, I took it over and have relocated it to Belton.”
She said the plan is to open the program up to work with trafficking survivors, as well as women facing homelessness, addiction recovery, mental health battles and other similar challenges.
Croft said she personally relocated to Belton last year, and it just made sense to relocate Hilltop there as well.
Shanna Grote, treasurer, said Belton is located right in the line of human trafficking that flows through Bell County.
“A lot of people don’t realize how bad that is here locally, but there is a huge need here,” she said. “It’s right down the I-35 corridor, so that’s a big thing as well.”
When the ministry relocated, Croft said they also shrank the age group; now they are working specifically with 18- to 25-year-olds. She said one reason for this is because most services already cater to minors or the adult population.
“There are very few services that specifically work with the 18 to 25s, and while the law may say they are adults, they are still very young in their decision-making processes and still just need that extra support and guidance as they are learning to become adults,” Croft said.
Grote said people don’t always realize that a lot of services stop after a certain age and “just because somebody had a birthday doesn’t mean they’re suddenly ready to take on adult challenges.”
Hilltop Recovery Ministries currently has four staff members, and are accepting volunteers. The coordinators hosted a meet-and-greet Friday, June 21, at JNeely’s Burrito Bar in Belton to introduce the ministry to the community and give volunteers a chance to sign up.
Croft said anyone interested in volunteering will need to be compassionate and have a servant’s heart.
“Just like in life, we have a variety of needs so there’s not a specific skill set required,” she said.
Croft said resources offered by HRM will include a curriculum to help clients learn life skills, and to provide basic services and mentoring that will help them make day to day decisions.
Grote said resources will also include things like case management and securing basic needs like clothing, transportation and identification.
“You can’t get a job unless you have identification, so a lot of them do not have identification or any way to get identification or any way even to get over to get the identification,” she said.
Croft said the ministry is still in the process of transitioning, but they hope to go live with clients in July.
“We wanted to make sure we were completely ready to accept clients,” Grote said.
Croft added that many clients have suffered rejection or abandonment, so to come in and connect with them and then not be fully supportive as an organization would cause them further harm.
“So we wanted to make sure we really had a strong foundation so that when we do make those connections, they know we are in this with them through the long haul,” she said.
Currently, Hilltop Recovery Ministries is fully an outreach program that will meet clients where they need. Croft said they are hoping to secure an office location quickly.
“Because the ultimate goal is to be able to have a restoration home for these young ladies within the next couple of years,” she said. “So all of our programming is designed with that end goal in mind.”
Croft said the goal is to really show the ladies they work with that there is a better way to live through empowerment.
“As they realize they are empowered and they have the skills and the abilities to reach their goals and their destiny, they start believing in themselves,” she said. “And it’s that believe in themselves that empowers them to reach those goals. So that’s really our biggest goal is to make sure they realize their value and their worth.”
Grote said another reason Hilltop is unique is because there aren’t many organizations out there for this age group that are faith-based.
Croft added that, while they are faith-based, they are non-denominational and don’t expect their clients to adopt any labels.
“We will show them the love and grace and the mercy of Jesus Christ, and so that is one of the things that will make Hilltop a little bit different than some of the other agencies in the area,” she said.
