A new plan from an Austin think tank could eliminate the maintenance and operations portion of school district property taxes by 2030 — a $1.04 per $100 of taxable value decrease for Killeen property owners.
This week, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank founded in 1989, released a plan to eliminate the M&O portion of district tax rates by capping state spending increases at 4 percent each biennium and redirecting surpluses toward school district operations.
According to the foundation, the tax levy tied to school district M&O rates was $24.77 billion in 2018 — or about one-half of the total property tax levy reported.
The foundation’s plan would cap state spending increases at 4 percent every two years — leaving a 6-percent gap between average annual state revenue increases and spending. The difference would be sent back to schools and eliminate the need for that portion of school district tax rates.
“Under this plan, every dollar not spent by the state or school districts will produce a 90-cent property tax cut for Texans,” the foundation said. “To ensure that counties, cities, and special districts don’t rush to fill the space left by the tax cut, local governments would be required to receive permission from voters to increase property taxes by more than 2.5 percent.”
For area school districts, the decrease in tax rates would be significant:
Killeen
2017 rate: $1.11 per $100
2030 rate: 7 cents per $100
Copperas Cove
2017 rate: $1.22 per $100
2030 rate: 18 cents per $100
Belton
2017 rate: $1.603 per $100
2030 rate: 43.3 cents per $100
Temple
2017 rate: $1.40 per $100
2030 rate: 26 cents per $100
The 86th Texas Legislature in Austin will convene in January.
