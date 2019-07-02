Some people take multiple showers a day without a second thought. Someone who doesn’t take it for granted is Martin Wayne Morgan Jr., a resident of tent city.
“At least it’s something to cool down,” said Morgan, who is living on the grounds of the shuttered Killeen homeless shelter, which closed May 18 because of a shortage of funds.
The former shelter residents, who have formed a tent encampment on the shelter grounds, received a second portable shower this week. They set up this shower facility in the middle of the tents.
The shower facility has a water bladder like a camp shower, a fold-up chair for people to sit, and it is enclosed like a tall tent. The new facility is in addition to shower with no built-in enclosure on the east side of the property.
Morgan said that although the enclosure on the new shower heats the water, it is still a relief.
Residents at the encampment, which consists of 20 tents, said the second shower was donated by an unknown private resident. Morgan said it provides a bit more privacy than the shower on the side of the building because the windows can be zipped up to prevent line of sight.
Along with others, Morgan is making the most of his time in tent city and tries to keep a positive outlook.
“I am proud for what I have, because sometimes in life you don’t get what you want,” he said.
Joe Salinas, the unofficial “ambassador” of tent city, said Code Enforcement officers were at the homeless shelter Monday. He said they were only there for approximately 30 minutes taking notes.
According to Salinas, Code Enforcement’s main concerns were the electrical wires. Several extension cords can be seen running throughout the property that supply power to the box fans in the tents. Many of the cords run underneath the tents.
Salinas said Code Enforcement expressed concerns about the wires being fire and electrocution hazards, especially when it rains.
Whenever it rains, tent city residents unplug all of the cords and place plastic bags on the connectors to keep them dry.
One of the biggest issues in tent city remains the sanitation issue. With no running water, residents have set up two small portable toilets along the side of the property. Residents are still hoping for more sturdy facilities.
Salinas said a lady had offered to pay for two large portable toilets, but it is still up in the air whether they will receive them.
Earlier in the week, he acknowledged that tent city was an eyesore for the city, and he expanded more on Tuesday.
“I never thought I’d see an America where Americans lived like this,” he said.
As of Friday, Friends in Crisis had raised $79,040 toward reopening the shelter. A to-the-dollar update was not available by the time this issue was published.
For more information on how to donate, call 254-634-1184 or mail to Friends in Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, Texas 76540. Donations can also be submitted at the shelter’s GoFundMe account: www.gofundme.com/friends-in-crisis-shelter; or Facebook: www.facebook.com/donate74123600/301357677456933/.
