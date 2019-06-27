Two campuses in the Temple and Belton school districts will have new principals for the fall.
Kevin Korompai, an assistant principal at Temple High School, will lead Fred W. Edwards Academy while Odessa College Dean Becky Musil is slated to be considered as the next Lakewood Elementary principal.
The Temple school board, in a unanimous decision Wednesday, selected Korompai to lead Edwards Academy in its remodeled facility at the Freeman Heights building, 300 S. 27th St.
Temple Assistant Superintendent Joe Palmer said Korompai — a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene — will speak to the school board at a future meeting.
Korompai joined the Temple Independent School District in 1994 after teaching and coaching stints in Wichita Falls and Georgetown, according to school district documents. Korompai is a 1982 Temple High School graduate and played football and soccer as a student.
Belton Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Thursday that she is recommending Musil to succeed Judy Schiller as Lakewood Elementary principal. The Belton school board will consider her appointment on July 15.
Schiller is retiring after 36 years in education — 15 of which were spent in Belton ISD. She has led Lakewood Elementary, 11200 FM 2305 in Belton, for 13 years.
Musil was an Advanced Placement English teacher at Belton High School from August 2014 to June 2017. She has worked as a teacher and administrator for nearly 30 years.
“Returning to the Big Red community feels a bit like coming home,” Musil said. “Not only did I enjoy my years at Belton High School, my husband and I have maintained professional and personal ties to Bell County as well as our home in Belton for more than 20 years.”
Musil has a bachelor’s degree in English from Texas Tech University. She earned a master’s degree in psychology and a higher education administration doctorate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
As the dean of teaching and learning at Odessa College, Musil has led efforts to train faculty by emphasizing a culture of innovative classroom practices, instructional development and student success.
“It’s exciting to welcome such a skilled and dedicated professional back to Belton ISD,” Kincannon said. “Having already seen firsthand how Becky earns the respect and admiration of her students and colleagues alike while increasing student achievement, I know she is the right person to lead Lakewood Elementary.”
