Homes are beginning to pop up in the 660-home Heritage Oaks subdivision on Chaparral Road near the border of Killeen and Harker Heights.
As of Thursday, three homes were in the middle stages of construction in the neighborhood, which was approved as a planned unit development of single-family homes with mixed lot sizes by the Killeen City Council in September 2013.
According to Harker Heights-based Carothers Homes, the homebuilder in the subdivision, the largest homes will be in the range of $300,000 and up to around 2,000 square feet in size.
The subdivision is at the intersection of a number of ongoing and future infrastructure projects to expand utility and roadway capacity for incoming residents to that area.
Directly to the east of the subdivision, the city of Killeen is in the construction phase of the $5.3 million Rosewood Drive extension project that will extend the road south to Chaparral Road. The project will install 0.6 miles of road and will include the construction of a 284-foot-long bridge over Trimmier Creek, south of the White Rock Estates subdivision.
Belton-based James Construction Group is overseeing the project.
The city is also in the construction portion of segments three and four of the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail, which will bring biking and walking trails along the extended Rosewood Drive and in a natural area directly north of the Heritage Oaks subdivision.
The total cost of the two segments is $3.6 million.
In fiscal 2019, the city of Killeen has proposed installing a $161,000, 15-inch sewer gravity main that will expand sewer capacity specifically for the Heritage Oaks subdivision. The project is part of a city-owner agreement with RSBP Developers to upsize the sewer line and will be paid through existing funds from a 2013 water-sewer revenue bond.
That project will be up for approval by the council when it approves its fiscal 2019 budget in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.