Chaparral light

The light at the Chaparral intersection is not working yet, but will begin to function next week.

 Hunter King | Herald

A new traffic signal in south Killeen will soon be fully operational.

The new signal at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road will be placed in flash mode on Sept. 11 and go into full operation on Sept. 12, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.