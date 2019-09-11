UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation has delayed the traffic light operation at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road until Thursday, Sept. 19, according to the Killeen Police Department.
New traffic signal in south Killeen flashing date postponed
Staff Report 9
