The new traffic signal at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road was operating on Wednesday with flashing red lights and will be in full operation by 9 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Ken Roberts with the Texas Department of Transportation.

“The new signal will increase safety by creating greater control and efficiency of turning and through traffic movements at the intersection,” according to a news release TxDOT when the signal’s construction was announced in late June.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

