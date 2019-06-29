Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 in Killeen has a new commander.
Lee Ann Davis, a retired Chief Warrant Officer 3, is only the fourth female commander for Post 9191 in 60 years.
“That’s an amazing triumph, however, it is also a honor, and it has humbled me beyond measure,” she said.
She is focused on more involvement from young veterans and active-duty soldiers.
“I would love to get younger members into the VFW,” she said. “If we don’t have a younger member in place ready to step up for every elderly member that we have in our post, it will die off.”
Outgoing district commander Loy Gardner II said of the VFW members, approximately 85% are Vietnam and World War II era veterans.
“We have to come up with new programs and incentives for our younger veterans,” Davis said.
Davis said she will attempt to capitalize on the younger generation’s love of technology to attract them to the VFW. One of her aspirations is to create an area inside the VFW for video gaming.
“I want to build some area in our post where they can come in a safe environment, hang out,” Davis said.
She also hopes to have day parties or night parties at the post.
Lee Ann Davis took over as commander of Post 9191 Saturday during a change of command at the post headquarters. The outgoing commander is her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlo Davis, who is still an active-duty soldier.
Gardner said in his eight years in the district, no post has had a husband/wife change of command, but he mentioned it is not unheard of throughout Texas.
Post commanders are elected and serve terms of one year.
Approximately 60 people showed up to witness the change of command.
Also during the ceremony, David Bryant, the military editor for the Killeen Daily Herald, accepted a certificate on behalf of the newspaper. The certificate was to honor the newspaper’s promotion of citizenship education of the VFW.
