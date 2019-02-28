Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 South W S Young Drive, opens its newest show Friday night in Killeen.
Fans of the movie “Steel Magnolias” will have the chance to once again fall in love with the six women from Louisiana.
Cameron Dinkens, who is directing the stage-version of “Steel Magnolias” at VLA, said that while the characters and the story are the same as the movie, there are also differences.
“There are no men. Just the six women. It’s about them and the community within each other. There are the same plot points and same quotes that audiences love and adore,” Dinkens said. “You get insight into their lives and how they love and support each other in true Southern fashion- at the hair salon.”
Dinkens said the six women make up a phenomenal cast. From the beginning it was apparent that the cast was special. Because of its size, the cast was able to bond quickly.
Maelena Carpenter, who plays Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, said that is what makes this show so great.
“It’s been wonderful working with an all-female cast. It’s my first time. We have become fast friends and mesh well together,” she said.
Carpenter said she enjoys playing Shelby because she sees a lot of herself in her.
“I wanted this character. Pink is my favorite color. Shelby’s character mirrors my own life, so I am able to put my true feelings into the character. It’s a story about real women talking about real life things,” said the actress.
The show will run for the next two weekends with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for children; $18 for students, military, and seniors; and $20 for adults.
Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased at www.vlakilleen.org.
