The Killeen City Council is all set to move into its newly renovated chambers in time for the first workshop of the year, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
In August, a $143,821 contract with Flower Mound-based Rushworks was approved by the council in order to upgrade technology at the chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The contract, which was slated for updated software and audio-visual improvements, was the second phase of the council’s more than $410,000 initiative to fully update the aging chambers, which were constructed in 1995.
On July 10, the council approved a $277,407 contract to cosmetically upgrade the chambers to include accommodations for meetings, workshops and executive sessions at the chambers.
During construction, the council has conducted its meetings in the Utilities Collection Building across the street from City Hall.
The redesign also included new electrical wiring, HVAC, lighting, and superficial improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint, window shades and a redesigned council dais.
Both the technology upgrades and renovation will be paid through public, educational or governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise.
The PEG funds use is limited to expenditures that improve a governmental access channel.
The council will resume meeting with a workshop Jan. 8, after taking a break over the holidays.
